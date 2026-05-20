Pilates meets escape at Tulum-Inspired Houston studio

The Brief Pilates is having a big moment, and one Houston studio is putting a twist on the trend with "Happy Hour Pilates." The Montrose studio is designed with a Tulum-inspired vibe, making clients feel like they’ve stepped into a mini getaway right here in Houston. Happy Hour Pilates offers group classes on the Cadillac reformer machine, something not commonly found in Pilates studios. Williams says only about five studios in the country offer that experience in a group setting.



Pilates is having a big moment, and one Houston studio is putting a twist on the trend with "Happy Hour Pilates."

Founder Caitlin Williams says the "happy hour" isn’t about drinks — it’s about creating a happier lifestyle and giving people a place that feels like an escape from the everyday work-and-workout routine.

The Montrose studio is designed with a Tulum-inspired vibe, making clients feel like they’ve stepped into a mini getaway right here in Houston.

Williams also shared a little Pilates history, explaining founder Joseph Pilates originally created the apparatus while working as a nurse to help rehabilitate injured soldiers.

Happy Hour Pilates also offers group classes on the Cadillac reformer machine, something not commonly found in Pilates studios. Williams says only about five studios in the country offer that experience in a group setting.

Currently, there are two locations open, one in Montrose, the other in the Heights. There are plans to open the Fulcher location this summer, and a new concept in College Station in the near future.