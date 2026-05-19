Driver warns others after 'bad gas' incident in Spring Branch

The Brief A driver in Spring Branch says a trip to a local gas station ended with major car trouble. An employee at the Circle K along Long Point Road says water contaminated the fuel and four to six customers reported problems. The employee says the issue has since been resolved.



A driver in Spring Branch says a trip to a local gas station ended with major car trouble.

What we know:

Jack Tillett drives for Uber. He says over the weekend he stopped to get gas after finishing an Uber ride.

Tillett says what started as a quick stop for gas could cost him thousands of dollars in repairs.

He filled up at the Circle K along Long Point Road in Spring Branch. Shortly after he left, he broke down.

"I got about a mile and half down the road, and it just backfired, like it was going to blow up twice. It just died. I pushed off to the side of the road. It's done," said Tillett.

Tillett shared photos of what he says was inside his gas tank, and apparently he wasn’t the only one impacted.

An employee at the Circle K says four to six customers reported problems and that there was water in the gas. The employee says the issue has since been resolved.

The Circle K is independently operated, and employees say they are now working with insurance companies on possible reimbursements.

Tillett says a mechanic told him he will need a new engine.

So what should drivers look out for if they think they may have gotten bad gas?

Robert Sanchez, the manager at Firestone River Oaks, says warning signs can show up almost immediately.

"A lot of times if you get bad gas, the vehicle may be hard to start. You could notice poor acceleration or sluggishness," Sanchez explained. "If that happens, stop driving it and get it checked out."

Sanchez says continuing to drive the vehicle could cause even more damage.

FOX 26 contacted Circle K corporate about the incident and is still waiting to hear back.