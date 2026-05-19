Houston crime: Suspect pleads guilty to killing Houston mechanic over $500 repair days before Christmas 2022

The Brief One of two men facing murder charges in connection of the death of a Houston mechanic days before Christmas in 2022 has pleaded guilty to the crime, according to court records. Court records state Raudel Orozo pleaded guilty on Tuesday in connection with the death of Luis Caillas in December 2022. As a result of the plea, Raudel Orozo was sentenced to 40 years behind bars. The second suspect, Rolando Orozco, is scheduled to appear in court next Tuesday for a pre-trial conference.



One of two men facing murder charges in connection of the death of a Houston mechanic days before Christmas in 2022 has pleaded guilty to the crime, according to court records.

Houston murder: Suspect pleads guilty to December 2022 death of Houston mechanic days before Christmas

What we know:

Court records state Raudel Orozo pleaded guilty on Tuesday in connection with the death of Luis Caillas in December 2022.

As a result of the plea, Raudel Orozo was sentenced to 40 years behind bars.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Raudel Orozco

The backstory:

On Dec. 23, 2022, Casillas, 29, was shot at his auto shop in the 7600 block of North Freeway service road around 12:55 p.m. We're told he was collecting money from his alleged killed for fixing their truck, but when the man came to pick up their vehicle he had five other Hispanic men with him and refused to pay Casillas the $500.

The men were said to become aggressive, so Casillas just told them to take the truck before he left the auto shop. The family said his killers chased him down and shot him in the head.

Casillas was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Raudel Orozo and his brother, Rolando Orozo, were both charged with murder four months after Casillas' death.

A third man, Jody Duron, was initially charged with murder. However, his murder charge was dismissed in September 2024 because of insufficient evidence of defendant's guilt.

What's next:

The second suspect, Rolando Orozco, is scheduled to appear in court next Tuesday for a pre-trial conference.