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Houston weather: No warnings currently in effect in the Houston area

By
Updated  May 19, 2026 9:22pm CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The daily threat for heavy rainfall for the week has arrived to the Houston area for Tuesday night. 

Houston weather: Current active warnings for the Houston area 

There are currently no warnings in effect as of 10:15 p.m.

The backstory:

Heavy rainfall is expected to impact the Houston area overnight. As a result, a FOX 26 Storm Alert has been issued for the area. 

Strong winds and heavy rainfall is possible. 

The Source: National Weather Service, FOX 26 Weather Authority Team

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