Houston weather: No warnings currently in effect in the Houston area
HOUSTON - The daily threat for heavy rainfall for the week has arrived to the Houston area for Tuesday night.
Houston weather: Current active warnings for the Houston area
There are currently no warnings in effect as of 10:15 p.m.
The backstory:
Heavy rainfall is expected to impact the Houston area overnight. As a result, a FOX 26 Storm Alert has been issued for the area.
Strong winds and heavy rainfall is possible.
The Source: National Weather Service, FOX 26 Weather Authority Team