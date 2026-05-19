River Oaks: Family members release statement following murder-suicide of Houston restaurant owners, children

The Brief Family members of Thy Mitchell, the mother killed in a River Oaks murder-suicide, have released a statement on social media. The statement was released Tuesday following the May 4 shooting that occurred on Kingston Street in River Oaks.



Family members of Thy Mitchell, the mother killed in a River Oaks murder-suicide, have released a statement on social media.

River Oaks murder-suicide: Family members release official statement following the death of Thy Mitchell

What they're saying:

In the statement, family members said, "This statement is the first and only official statement from the family of Thy Mai since the initial news reports.

The family would like to clarify that reports stating Thy Mai was pregnant are false. No law enforcement official has made such a statement, and no such information appears in the autopsy report.

The family can also confirm that the welfare check was initiated after the children’s babysitter went to the school to pick up Max and Maya and discovered the children had never arrived. After repeated calls went unanswered, 911 was contacted to request a welfare check by Thy's sister at the residence. No family member or individual entered the home prior to law enforcement responding.

In regard to the family’s businesses, Traveler’s Table and Traveler’s Cart will continue normal operations at this time. Foreign Fare will be temporarily paused as the family focuses on funeral arrangements and time to grieve. Operations will resume at a later date in honor of Thy and the passion she poured into it.

The family is also in the process of creating a Thy Mai Foundation in honor of Thy, Maya, and Max and their lasting impact on the community.

Additionally, the family is deeply honored that the Texas Restaurant Foundation and the Greater Houston Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association have established the Thy Mai, Maya & Max Memorial Hospitality Scholarship to celebrate their memory and support future generations in the hospitality industry.

The family turned over all security camera videos recorded in the residence to the police to aid the investigation.

We respectfully ask for privacy, compassion, and accuracy in reporting as the investigation continues."

The backstory:

The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 4 at the family’s home on Kingston Street, near Avalon Place.

Police previously said that the family’s deaths were believed to be a murder-suicide, with Matthew Mitchell shooting his wife, Thy Mitchell, and their kids, 8-year-old Maya Mitchell and 4-year-old Maxwell Mitchell, before shooting himself.

Matthew Mitchell (left) and Thy Mitchell (right).

Matthew and Thy were the owners of Montrose restaurants Traveler’s Table and Traveler’s Cart.

Cause of death confirmed

Dig deeper:

According to the medical examiner’s office, Matthew Mitchell’s death was ruled a suicide.

The deaths of 39-year-old Thy Mitchell, 8-year-old Maya Mitchell and 4-year-old Maxwell Mitchell were ruled homicides.

The cause of death for all four family members was a gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner's office.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE for more on the 988 Lifeline.