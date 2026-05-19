Baytown shooting: Man shot outside nursing home, suspect arrested after pursuit on I-10

The Brief A suspect is in custody following a shooting outside a nursing home in Baytown on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. According to officials, the shooting occurred around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Allenbrook Drive and Birdsong Drive. Officials said preliminary investigation indicated a woman was standing outside speaking with a male acquaintance who was sitting inside a vehicle when another male acquaintance drove by and fired multiple rounds, striking the male victim in the leg area before fleeing the scene.



A suspect is in custody following a shooting outside a nursing home in Baytown on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Man shot outside Baytown nursing home

What we know:

According to officials, the shooting occurred around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Allenbrook Drive and Birdsong Drive.

Officials said preliminary investigation indicated a woman was standing outside speaking with a male acquaintance who was sitting inside a vehicle when another male acquaintance drove by and fired multiple rounds, striking the male victim in the leg area before fleeing the scene.

Photo from the scene (Source: SkyFOX)

Authorities said the victim ran inside the nursing home and was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police stated the woman wasn't injured.

Officers with Chambers County and Texas DPS later located the suspect vehicle in Chambers County, leading to a pursuit on Interstate 10, officials said. The suspect ultimately crashed into a ditch and was taken into custody without further incident.

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the victim or the suspect involved in this shooting.