Adlong Johnson shooting: Woman found dead in Crosby, family member detained

The Brief Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead in Crosby on Monday afternoon. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, officials were called out to the intersection of Highway 90 and Adlong Johnson Road. When deputies arrived, officials said they found a woman, possibly in her 20s, dead with an apparent gunshot wound. Authorities stated an adult family member has been detained at the scene.



Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead in Crosby on Monday afternoon.

Woman found dead in Crosby, authorities investigating

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, officials were called out to the intersection of Highway 90 and Adlong Johnson Road.

When deputies arrived, officials said they found a woman, possibly in her 20s, dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials said an adult family member has been detained at the scene.

CSI and homicide detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the woman's identity or any additional information.

The investigation is ongoing.