Houston weather: Heavy rainfall likely on Wednesday morning; FOX 26 Storm Alert issued

The Brief FOX 26 Storm Alert Wednesday Morning Strong storms may bring high winds and heavy rain Waves of rain continue through the weekend and beyond



Heavy rainfall will be likely across the Houston area on Wednesday morning and your travel commute may be affected.

Houston weather: Heavy rainfall forecasted for Wednesday morning, FOX 26 Storm Alert issued

FOX 26 STORM ALERT

Scattered thunderstorms develop late Tuesday evening and continue into early Wednesday morning across Southeast Texas. Some storms could turn strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours during the overnight hours. Your Wednesday morning commute is sure to be impacted to check into FOX LOCAL before you leave the house and Chief Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz will give you the latest details on this every changing event.

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HIGH WINDS, HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE

The strongest storms may produce damaging wind gusts along with pockets of heavy rainfall. Localized street flooding is possible in a few spots where storms stall or move over the same areas.

RAINY PATTERN CONTINUES

Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through the weekend and Memorial Day. While rain will not fall nonstop, repeated waves of storms could keep conditions unsettled through the end of May.

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