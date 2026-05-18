Port Arthur crash: At least 4 people killed in crash involving Hotard bus, van

The Brief At least four people are dead following a crash between two vehicles in Port Arthur, officials said. Authorities said the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. on South Gulfway Drive According to DPS officials, the crash involved a Hotard bus and a van. Officials said four people in the van are confirmed dead.



At least four people are dead following a crash between two vehicles in Port Arthur, officials said.

At least 4 killed in crash in Port Arthur

What we know:

Authorities said the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. on South Gulfway Drive.

According to DPS officials, the crash involved a Hotard bus and a van.

Officials said four people in the van are confirmed dead.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information as to who may be at fault for the crash.

The identities of the victims have not been released as the investigation is still underway.

What they're saying:

FOX 26 has received a statement from LNG regarding the crash saying, "We are aware that just after 4 p.m. today, a fatal traffic incident occurred just outside our facility involving an empty passenger bus contracted to our EPC contractor and two other vehicles. Details about the incident remain under investigation and we remain on standby to assist with the investigation as needed. Our thoughts are with the families and those impacted by this tragic incident today."

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.