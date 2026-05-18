Galveston police on scene of officer-involved shooting

The Brief Galveston police are on the scene following an officer-involved shooting on Monday evening, officials said. FOX 26 has learned the shooting occurred near the intersection of Avenue O and 55th Street. Galveston police said the officer involved was not injured.



Galveston police are on the scene following an officer-involved shooting on Monday evening, officials said.

Galveston officer-involved shooting on 55th Street

What we know:

FOX 26 has learned the shooting occurred near the intersection of Avenue O and 55th Street.

Galveston police said the officer involved was not injured.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

No word yet on injuries to the suspect.

Authorities are actively investigating.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.