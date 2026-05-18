Galveston police on scene of officer-involved shooting
GALVESTON, Texas - Galveston police are on the scene following an officer-involved shooting on Monday evening, officials said.
Galveston officer-involved shooting on 55th Street
What we know:
FOX 26 has learned the shooting occurred near the intersection of Avenue O and 55th Street.
Galveston police said the officer involved was not injured.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
No word yet on injuries to the suspect.
Authorities are actively investigating.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.
The Source: Galveston Police Department