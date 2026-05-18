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Galveston police on scene of officer-involved shooting

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Published  May 18, 2026 6:10pm CDT
Galveston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Galveston police are on the scene following an officer-involved shooting on Monday evening, officials said. 
    • FOX 26 has learned the shooting occurred near the intersection of Avenue O and 55th Street. 
    • Galveston police said the officer involved was not injured. 

GALVESTON, Texas - Galveston police are on the scene following an officer-involved shooting on Monday evening, officials said. 

Galveston officer-involved shooting on 55th Street

What we know:

FOX 26 has learned the shooting occurred near the intersection of Avenue O and 55th Street. 

Galveston police said the officer involved was not injured. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. 

No word yet on injuries to the suspect. 

Authorities are actively investigating. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest. 

The Source: Galveston Police Department

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