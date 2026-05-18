Houston weather: Daily storm threat to begin on Tuesday, FOX 26 Storm Alert for Tuesday night

The Brief FOX 26 Storm Alert Tuesday Night-Wednesday morning Heavy rain and high wind risk begins late Tuesday Daily storm threat continues each day through the weekend



FOX 26 STORM ALERT LATE TUESDAY

Texas is entering several days of stormy weather and the first line of storms is expected late Tuesday and overnight into early Wednesday. Threats include heavy rain, lightning, high winds and hail. Storms should move in from the north, so we'll be watching the radar for a line of storms moving quickly toward Huntsville and College Station, then Houston, finally Galveston. Timing is not certain, but will most likely occur between around 6pm through midnight for the storm's arrival.

SLIGHT CHANCE FOR FLOODING

Not only will heavy rain be possible Tuesday overnight into Wednesday, but with a daily chance for storms through this weekend, we'll have several opportunities for rain to pile up, so stay weather-aware.

TOO EARLY TO PINPOINT SPECIFIC FLOODING SPOTS

Although many models have been highlighting our coastal tier of counties for the highest rain totals, that could change, and isolated spots anywhere across Southeast Texas could receive 2-4" of rain initially on Wednesday, then more later in the week. We will closely watch any threat for flooding all the way through Friday and possibly into the weekend.

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