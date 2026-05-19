Galveston mother speaks out after son killed in officer-involved shooting during traffic stop

The Brief Galveston Police say 47-year-old Randy Martin was killed during an officer-involved shooting Monday evening. Investigators say the shooting happened after a traffic stop near Avenue O and 55th Street. Martin’s mother spoke exclusively with FOX 26 and says her family wants transparency as Texas Rangers investigate.



A Galveston mother says she is still searching for answers after her son was killed in an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop Monday night.

What we know:

Galveston police say 47-year-old Randy Martin was pulled over Monday night near Avenue O and 55th Street.

Investigators say an officer asked Martin to step out of the vehicle before a struggle happened.

Martin was later shot and killed.

Texas Rangers are now investigating the shooting.

Police say the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Family Speaks Out:

On Tuesday, Martin’s mother, Paula Martin, spoke exclusively with FOX 26 about the grief and uncertainty her family is now facing.

She says she first learned something had happened to her son through social media while she was at work.

"I actually, social media is how I got the info," Martin said. "That’s not a good way to find out that there’s something horrible that’s happened in your family."

Martin says she later went to the hospital hoping to see her son, but says she was unable to.

"How can I make final arrangements when I haven’t even seen his body? I don’t have his body. I have not arranged anything," she told FOX 26.

Community Impact:

Martin described her son as someone who tried to help others in the community however he could.

She says he participated in clothing drives, toy drives, and community outreach efforts on the island.

"He would actually go in his closet and his shoe collection and give those shoes to people," Martin said.

She also says she hopes the investigation brings transparency and answers for her family and the broader Galveston community.

"My hope is the truth. That’s all I want. You tell the truth," Martin said.

What's next:

Texas Rangers continue to investigate the shooting.

It remains unclear whether body camera footage exists or when additional information could be released publicly.