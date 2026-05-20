Democrat for Texas Governor Gina Hinojosa favors returning billions in state 'Rainy Day Fund' to Texans

The Brief Democrat for Governor Hinojosa proposes returning unused billions in "Rainy Day" Fund to cash strapped Texans Hinojosa bashes 3-term incumbent Greg Abbott for helping rich get richer and leaving working class to struggle.



Democrat for Texas Governor Gina Hinojosa believes the path to defeating incumbent Governor Greg Abbott runs right through millions of Texas households struggling mightily to make ends meet on a monthly and sometimes daily basis.

Democratic candidate for Texas Governor favors returning billions in state 'Rainy Day Fund' to Texans

What they're saying:

"The numbers are we have the most uninsured of any other state, the most uninsured children. We have the most people being disconnected from their electricity than any other state. We have the most bankruptcies, so while businesses are lured to come here with our taxpayer dollars, the people of Texas aren't receiving the benefit of the fruits of our labor," said Hinojosa.

Call it the Texas version of what's been labeled the "K-shaped" economy where wealthy interests get wealthier and everybody else either treads water financially or falls behind.

"We need a governor who focuses on the working people of Texas and not the special interests, not the global corporations who give him contributions, but rather the hard-working people of Texas who deserve the American dream, which is so out of reach for so many working Texans," said Hinojosa.

Hinojosa has called for a suspension of the state fuel tax and said she favors cracking into the state's $28 billion "Rainy Day" fund and return a chunk of the money back to Texans in the form of direct cash payments and targeted property tax relief.

"Greg Abbott is hoarding our taxpayer dollars and has been doing it for a long time now. That is our money....If we are not using that money, that's money that should be returned to Texans," said Hinojosa.