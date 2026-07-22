The Brief Tropical Storm Bertha continues to move west and approach the Texas coast. A Tropical Storm Watch has been extended to Sargent, Texas. Southeast Texas will face mostly coastal impacts from the tropical storm.



Tropical Storm Bertha continues to move west and slowly approach the Texas coast, though it is not expected to have a major impact on Houston.

In a 7 a.m. update, the National Hurricane Center reports a new watch has been extended to part of the Texas coast. The storm continues to lash the northern Gulf Coast with tropical-storm force winds as it is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana Wednesday afternoon.

Watches and warnings

The Tropical Storm Watch has been extended westward from Morgan City, Louisiana, to Sargent, Texas.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Okaloosa/Walton County Line in Florida to Morgan City, Louisiana, and metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain.

Under a watch, tropical-storm conditions are possible within the watch area during the next 24 to 48 hours, most likely along the upper Texas coast Thursday or Thursday night.

Where is Tropical Storm Bertha?

It's located about 45 miles northeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 60 miles south of Pascagoula Mississippi. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Bertha is expected to lose strength after its forecast landfall in Louisiana.

Houston-area impacts

There are no significant impacts expected for the Houston-area. There will be mostly coastal impacts such as isolated rainfall elevated tides, minor coastal flooding, gusty winds, and dangerous surf from Thursday and early Friday.

Tropical Storm Bertha is expected to generate isolated flash flooding, tropical storm conditions, and coastal flooding along the Gulf Coast.

Farther inland, scattered storms and breezy conditions are possible.

Hurricane season 2026

Bertha is the second named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

Texas was also impacted by this season’s first named storm. Arthur brought heavy rain and gusty winds to the Texas Gulf Coast in mid-June.