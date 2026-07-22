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Body found in Brays Bayou near University of Houston

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Published July 22, 2026 9:29 AM CDT
Published July 22, 2026 9:29 AM CDT

The Brief

    • A body was found in Brays Bayou in Houston on Wednesday morning.
    • The medical examiner will determine their cause of death and identity.

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a body was found in Brays Bayou on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

According to police, a person walking in the area made the discovery around 7 a.m. in the waterway near Martin Luther King Blvd. and South MacGregor Way.

The scene is just south of the University of Houston, but there is no indication at this time that there is any connection to the campus.

What we don't know:

There is no description of the person found in the bayou. The medical examiner’s office will determine the person’s identity, how they died and when.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.

Houston