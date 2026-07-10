The Brief A 19-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle near the intersection of FM 529 and Grand Parkway. Harris County officials say it appears another vehicle shot into the victim's vehicle. It is unknown if this was a road rage incident or if the victim and shooter knew each other.



Harris County officials are investigating the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old found in a vehicle north of the Katy area.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported deputies were called to the intersection of FM 529 and Grand Parkway Toll Road.

Shooting on FM 529

What we know:

Sergeant Supervisor Sidney Miller says a 19-year-old male was found in the driver's seat with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Miller, the victim was going westbound on FM 529 towards Grand Parkway while what appears to be a gray sedan drove alongside it on the passenger side. Multiple shots seemed to have been fired into the other vehicle.

Detectives are at the scene to investigate.

What we don't know:

Officials don't know if this was a road rage incident or if the victim and suspected shooter knew each other.