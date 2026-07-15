Houston weather: Warmer temperatures returning to Houston

The Brief FOX 26 Storm Alert ends Wednesday evening Hotter, drier pattern returns late week Tropics heating up, two areas to watch



Warmer temperatures are on the way following a very wet week across the Houston area.

Houston weather: Warm temperatures returning this week

FOX 26 STORM ALERT ENDING WEDNESDAY EVENING

Multiple rounds of heavy downpours moved across Southeast Texas Tuesday creating street flooding in some locations. Flooding was reported in Ganado & Midfield where 4-9" of rain fell. Another round of heavy rain and strong storms are moved through today. In fact, three to 13 inches of rain has fallen for parts of Houston and surrounding areas over the last three days. Rain will become less intense and less widespread through early evening, winding down for most by Wednesday night.

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HOTTER, DRIER PATTERN TO WRAP UP THE WORK WEEK

Toward the end of the week, things start to dry out and skies clear. There's only a 30% chance for afternoon showers and storms on Thursday and rain chances drop all the way to 10% on Friday. Middle to upper 90s return to the forecast to start the upcoming weekend. Feels like temps will also climb above 100 late week and this weekend.

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TROPICS COMING TO LIFE

The National Hurricane Center is now watching not one, but two 2 possible areas of tropical development in the Atlantic basin. The first area is in the Northeastern Gulf, with a 20% chance for tropical development over the next week. A brief tropical depression or tropical storm could form near north Florida on the Gulf side or Atlantic side impacting places like Tampa and Jacksonville with heavy rain. A second area of possible tropical development is being monitored in the far east Atlantic, near Cabo Verde. Chance for development here is very low, around 10%. Saharan dust will likely end chances for development over the coming week. Download FOX Local for your daily tropical updates.