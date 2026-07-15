Harris County crime: Driver of stolen vehicle in custody after fleeing from authorities

The Brief A suspect is in custody after attempting to flee from Harris County authorities in a reported stolen vehicle, authorities said. The situation came to an end at the intersection of North Shepherd and Veterans Memorial. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 1, a driver of a stolen Camaro fled from authorities and crashed into officers and civilians as he tried to escape.



A suspect is in custody after attempting to flee from Harris County authorities in a reported stolen vehicle, authorities said.

Harris County crime: Stolen vehicle driver in custody after allegedly fleeing from authorities

The situation came to an end at the intersection of North Shepherd and Veterans Memorial.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 1, a driver of a stolen Camaro fled from authorities and crashed into officers and civilians as he tried to escape.

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 1)

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Office, the driver now faces multiple felonies.

Officials said the pursuit and the driver fleeing resulted in one Harris County Constable Precinct 1 vehicle and two Houston Police Department vehicle were damaged near Veterans Memorial and North Shepherd.

Authorities said one officer and two civilians have non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials stated the suspect purposely rammed into officers and civilians.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what charges will be filed.

Authorities did not release the name of the suspect.