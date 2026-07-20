The Brief Debra Moore went missing from Highlands on July 20, 2025. She is now 15 years old. Officials believe she may still be in the Houston area.



A Houston-area girl has now been missing for one year, and authorities believe she may still be in the area.

The backstory:

Debra Moore went missing from Highlands on July 20, 2025, when she was 14 years old.

She is now 15. She is 5’3" tall and weighed 160 pounds when she was last seen. She has brown eyes. Her hair last year was brown with blonde highlights.

What they're saying:

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help to find her.

They say authorities believe she might be in the Houston, Highlands or Baytown area, and she may go by the name Dawn.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 755-5300.