Man accused of boarding United flight at Bush Airport without valid ticket facing felony charge

The Brief Authorities say Abdulrahman Oluwatumike Oriyomi boarded a United Airlines flight at Bush Airport without authorization, prompting law enforcement, federal agencies and airport security personnel to respond. According to court records, the aircraft had already begun taxiing for departure when crew members discovered Oriyomi was on board. The flight returned to the gate and passengers were removed while officers searched the aircraft. Prosecutors have charged Oriyomi with impairing or interrupting the operation of a critical infrastructure facility, a felony offense that alleges airport and flight operations were disrupted.



A Houston man is accused of slipping past airport personnel and boarding a United Airlines flight at George Bush Intercontinental Airport without a valid ticket, leading to a security breach that disrupted airport operations and delayed a flight headed to Los Angeles.

Security breach at Bush Intercontinental Airport triggered FBI, TSA and police response

What we know:

According to a Harris County charging document, Abdulrahman Oluwatumike Oriyomi is charged with impairing or interrupting the operation of a critical infrastructure facility.

Investigators say the incident began on May 18 when Oriyomi approached a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Terminal C. Court records state he presented identification and was allowed through security before spending time walking around the airport and eventually making his way to a departure gate.

Authorities allege Oriyomi attempted multiple times to scan a boarding pass at different gates but was unsuccessful. Witnesses told investigators he appeared to have disagreements with airline staff before leaving the area and later approaching another gate where United Flight 469 was preparing to depart for Los Angeles.

According to the charging document, airline employees became distracted while checking passengers' boarding passes. Investigators allege Oriyomi took advantage of the distraction, walked past gate agents, and proceeded down the jetway without authorization.

Once on board, witnesses reported that Oriyomi sat in a seat near another passenger before moving around the aircraft. Court records indicate he later entered a restroom as the plane pushed back from the gate and began taxiing for departure.

Flight attendants eventually determined an unauthorized passenger was on board and notified the flight crew. The aircraft returned to the gate, where law enforcement officers, airport security personnel, the FBI, TSA and other agencies responded. Passengers were removed from the plane while officers conducted security sweeps and searched for explosives. No explosives were found.

Investigators later reviewed surveillance video and examined the boarding pass Oriyomi allegedly used to gain access to the flight. According to the charging document, airline personnel determined the document was not valid as the reservation had not been paid and lacked key information, including a QR code used for scanning.

Authorities say the disruption delayed Flight 469 for several hours.

Following the investigation, prosecutors accepted a felony charge alleging Oriyomi intentionally interrupted the operation of both Bush Intercontinental Airport and United Flight 469.

What you can do:

Oriyomi is not currently in custody by authorities.

If you know where Oriyomi is, you're asked to contact authorities.