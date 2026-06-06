1 shot near Houston's North Loop during carjacking
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a shooting during a reported carjacking incident near Houston's North Loop.
Houston crime: Shooting near North Loop
What they're saying:
Police say the incident happened at about 2 p.m. Saturday near I-610 and Airline Drive.
The shooting happened during a carjacking at the scene.
One person was shot. Officials did not share the shooting victim's condition.
This is a developing report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Police