1 shot near Houston's North Loop during carjacking

An investigation is underway after a shooting during a reported carjacking incident near Houston's North Loop.

Houston crime: Shooting near North Loop

What they're saying:

Police say the incident happened at about 2 p.m. Saturday near I-610 and Airline Drive.

The shooting happened during a carjacking at the scene.

One person was shot. Officials did not share the shooting victim's condition.

This is a developing report. We will update when more information is available.