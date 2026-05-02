Main Event Tomball beefing up security measures due to 'expected event'

The Brief Extra security will be present this weekend at Main Event in Tomball. Authorities shared that a "heavy police presence" was present at the business on Saturday. Visitors under 18 have to be with an adult. A Houston-area mall is also enforcing extra measures after hearing of "unsupervised gatherings of youth."



Main Event Tomball is taking extra security measures after hearing about "an expected event" happening this weekend.

Security measures at Main Event Tomball

What we know:

Main Event Tomball shared on social media that they were made aware of an event that would be happening at their business during the weekend. In response, they say extra security will be present.

Harris County Precinct 4 authorities shared that they had a heavy presence at the scene. The department confirmed with FOX 26 that they are at Main Event as a precaution.

In addition to the increased security, Main Event is making it mandatory for minors in their business to be with an adult.

What we don't know:

There are no details about the "expected event."

Willowbrook Mall ‘youth curfew’

Big picture view:

Houston's Willowbrook Mall also increased its security measures for the next two weekends after representatives said they were made aware of "recent social media activity indicating the potential for disruptive, unsupervised gatherings of youth."

Starting at 2 p.m. on May 2 and May 9, anyone in the mall under 18 years old has to be with an adult who is at least 21. There has to be one adult for every four minors.

If a person doesn't have a valid ID to prove that they're at least 18, they will not be allowed to stay at the mall without an adult. Officers will be at every entrance to check IDs for people "who appear to be 17 years old or younger."