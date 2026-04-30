Willowbrook Mall enforcing temporary 'youth curfew'

The Brief A "youth curfew" will be in effect at Willowbrook Mall for the next two Saturdays. During the curfew, minors have to be with an adult who is at least 21. The curfew is said to be in response to social media activity about possible gatherings.



Willowbrook Mall representatives say there will be a temporary "youth curfew" for the next two Saturdays "out of an abundance of caution."

Willowbrook Mall ‘youth curfew’

What we know:

The mall curfew is set to start at 2 p.m. for May 2 and May 9.

Starting at 2 p.m., anyone in the mall under 18 years old has to be with an adult who is at least 21. There has to be one adult for every four minors.

If a person doesn't have a valid ID to prove that they're at least 18, they will not be allowed to stay at the mall without an adult. Officers will be at every entrance to check IDs for every person "who appear to be 17 years old or younger."

Autism Awareness event at Willowbrook Mall (Photo credit: Willowbrook Mall)

What they're saying:

This Parental Guidance Required (PGR) program is in response to recent social media activity indicating the potential for disruptive, unsupervised gatherings of youth. PGR is intended to help provide a safe, peaceful experience at our shopping center for all guests. While only temporary, PGR was not something we’ve entered lightly, and it is our hope to not need to implement this on a regular or full-time basis. We request that all guests and employees respect our Code of Conduct so that we can maintain a safe, peaceful environment for the entire community. — GGP Media Resources

What we don't know:

There are no details available about the suspected gatherings that were reportedly discussed on social media.