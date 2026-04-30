Willowbrook Mall enforcing temporary 'youth curfew'
HOUSTON - Willowbrook Mall representatives say there will be a temporary "youth curfew" for the next two Saturdays "out of an abundance of caution."
Willowbrook Mall ‘youth curfew’
What we know:
The mall curfew is set to start at 2 p.m. for May 2 and May 9.
Starting at 2 p.m., anyone in the mall under 18 years old has to be with an adult who is at least 21. There has to be one adult for every four minors.
If a person doesn't have a valid ID to prove that they're at least 18, they will not be allowed to stay at the mall without an adult. Officers will be at every entrance to check IDs for every person "who appear to be 17 years old or younger."
Autism Awareness event at Willowbrook Mall (Photo credit: Willowbrook Mall)
What they're saying:
What we don't know:
There are no details available about the suspected gatherings that were reportedly discussed on social media.
The Source: GGP Media Resources, PR representatives for Willowbrook Mall.