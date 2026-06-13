I-10 remains partially close after (another) Houston Avenue bridge strike
HOUSTON - The Katy Freeway is partially closed off as crews continue to clear the scene of a (yet another) bridge strike on Houston Avenue Friday night.
Houston traffic: I-10 partial closure
What they're saying:
Officials reported Saturday morning that two eastbound lanes remained closed on I-10 near the Houston Ave bridge.
Workers are expected to spend most of the day cleaning up the scene.
The backstory:
The lanes have been closed off since about 8 p.m. Friday night.
Houston Fire officials told FOX 26 that a big rig struck the bridge, and its container detached from the vehicle, blocking the roadway. Traffic was still able to get by, but it was backed up.
The Source: TXDOT Houston and Houston Fire Department