I-10 remains partially close after (another) Houston Avenue bridge strike

The Brief I-10 toward Downtown Houston has two lanes closed off. It's expected to take the majority of Saturday to clear the lanes. The scene started with a bridge strike on Friday night.



The Katy Freeway is partially closed off as crews continue to clear the scene of a (yet another) bridge strike on Houston Avenue Friday night.

Houston traffic: I-10 partial closure

What they're saying:

Officials reported Saturday morning that two eastbound lanes remained closed on I-10 near the Houston Ave bridge.

Workers are expected to spend most of the day cleaning up the scene.

The backstory:

The lanes have been closed off since about 8 p.m. Friday night.

Houston Fire officials told FOX 26 that a big rig struck the bridge, and its container detached from the vehicle, blocking the roadway. Traffic was still able to get by, but it was backed up.