Shepherd-area residents evacuated after Friday gas leak

The Brief San Jacinto County officials believe the gas leak came from "third-party excavation activity." FM 1127 could remain closed through the weekend. Displaced residents can be reimbursed.



Residents in the Shepherd area had to leave their homes Friday night after a gas leak nearby.

San Jacinto County: Shepherd-area gas leak

What they're saying:

The county office of emergency management shared that a pipeline released gas just outside of Shepherd, possibly from "third-party excavation activity."

Officials say the leak has since been isolated and crews are removing the product from the pipeline.

A FOX 26 crew was present near FM 1127 Saturday afternoon as it remained closed off. Officials say it could remain closed through the weekend.

A 24-hour alternate route is said to be available.

For displaced residents

What you can do:

Residents who had to stay out of their homes overnight are asked to email their receipt for reimbursement at RESnotices@oneok.com.