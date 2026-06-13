Shepherd-area residents evacuated after Friday gas leak
SHEPHERD, Texas - Residents in the Shepherd area had to leave their homes Friday night after a gas leak nearby.
San Jacinto County: Shepherd-area gas leak
What they're saying:
The county office of emergency management shared that a pipeline released gas just outside of Shepherd, possibly from "third-party excavation activity."
Officials say the leak has since been isolated and crews are removing the product from the pipeline.
A FOX 26 crew was present near FM 1127 Saturday afternoon as it remained closed off. Officials say it could remain closed through the weekend.
A 24-hour alternate route is said to be available.
For displaced residents
What you can do:
Residents who had to stay out of their homes overnight are asked to email their receipt for reimbursement at RESnotices@oneok.com.
The Source: San Jacinto County office of Emergency Management