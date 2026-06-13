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Shepherd-area residents evacuated after Friday gas leak

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FOX 26 Houston
Shepherd
Published June 13, 2026 7:42 PM CDT
Published June 13, 2026 7:42 PM CDT

The Brief

    • San Jacinto County officials believe the gas leak came from "third-party excavation activity."
    • FM 1127 could remain closed through the weekend.
    • Displaced residents can be reimbursed.

SHEPHERD, Texas - Residents in the Shepherd area had to leave their homes Friday night after a gas leak nearby. 

San Jacinto County: Shepherd-area gas leak

What they're saying:

The county office of emergency management shared that a pipeline released gas just outside of Shepherd, possibly from "third-party excavation activity."

Officials say the leak has since been isolated and crews are removing the product from the pipeline.

A FOX 26 crew was present near FM 1127 Saturday afternoon as it remained closed off. Officials say it could remain closed through the weekend.

A 24-hour alternate route is said to be available.

For displaced residents

What you can do:

Residents who had to stay out of their homes overnight are asked to email their receipt for reimbursement at RESnotices@oneok.com.

The Source: San Jacinto County office of Emergency Management

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