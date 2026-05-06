'Youth curfew' to go into place at another Houston mall

The Brief A "youth curfew" will be in place this weekend for Houston's Memorial City Mall. The rules come after reported social media posts of "a potential unauthorized gathering." Other Greater Houston businesses have made temporary rules for minors due to reports of planned events.



Another Houston-area mall has made its own "youth curfew" in response to an event that's said to be happening this weekend.

Memorial City Mall ‘youth curfew’

What we know:

Representatives for Memorial City Mall issued a media alert on Wednesday.

According to the alert, the mall will have a "temporary youth curfew" this weekend, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.

During the curfew, minors at the mall will have to be with someone who is at least 21 years old. Security will be checking IDs.

Memorial City Mall (Photo courtesy of Houston Council Member Mary Nan Huffman)

What they're saying:

The curfew is said to be due to "awareness of social media posts referencing a potential unauthorized gathering on Saturday, May 9."

The mall's media alert continues with the following:

"Any unauthorized gathering or event to disrupt the shopping environment will not be tolerated. Our priority is to maintain a safe and welcoming environment for all visitors, retail partners, and the surrounding community. We are working closely with local authorities and have implemented additional measures to support a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone who visits Memorial City Mall."

What we don't know:

Representatives for the mall did not share other details about the alleged "gathering."

Other curfews, rules

Big picture view:

Other businesses in the Greater Houston area have made temporary rules for minors due to reports of planned events.

Willowbrook had its own "youth curfew" last weekend, and it'll be in effect for this upcoming weekend. Starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, anyone in the mall under 18 years old has to be with an adult.

MORE: Willowbrook Mall ‘youth curfew’

Main Event in Tomball brought in extra security last weekend and made it mandatory for minors to be with an adult. Harris County Precinct 4 authorities shared that they had a heavy presence at the scene on Saturday.