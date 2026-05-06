The Brief The medical examiner's office officially ruled Matthew Mitchell's cause of death a suicide and Thy Mitchell's cause of death a homicide. Two children were also killed. Police believe Matthew shot his wife and kids before shooting himself.



If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE for more on the 988 Lifeline.

The medical examiner’s office has officially confirmed how the River Oaks couple who owns Houston restaurant Traveler’s Table died.

Cause of death confirmed

What's new:

According to the medical examiner’s office, Matthew Mitchell’s death was ruled a suicide, and Thy Mitchell’s death was ruled a homicide. They both had gunshot wounds to the head.

The two children who were also killed were identified as 8-year-old Maya and 4-year-old Maxwell. Their official cause and manner of death are still pending, but police previously said they were also shot.

Deadly River Oaks shooting

The backstory:

The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday at the family’s home on Kingston Street, near Avalon Place.

Police previously said that the family’s deaths were believed to be a murder-suicide, with Matthew shooting his wife and kids before shooting himself.

Matthew and Thy were the owners of Montrose restaurants Traveler’s Table and Traveler’s Cart.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE for more on the 988 Lifeline.