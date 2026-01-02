Lupe Tortilla employee accused of hiding camera in restroom at Hedwig Village restaurant

The Brief An employee at Lupe Tortilla in Hedwig Village has been charged with invasive visual recording. He is accused of putting a hidden camera in a restroom.



An employee at a Lupe Tortilla restaurant in Hedwig Village is accused of putting a hidden camera in a public restroom, according to court documents.

Bayson Elias Pu, 31, has been charged with invasive visual recording.

He was arrested on New Year’s Eve.

According to court documents, Pu is an employee at the restaurant located along the Katy Freeway. He allegedly placed the camera in a public restroom at the restaurant.

According to court documents, the camera captured footage of a young girl and a woman using the restroom.

