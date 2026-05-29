Man's death under investigation in Richmond
RICHMOND, Texas - Fort Bend County investigators were in the Richmond area late Friday night investigating a man's death as a homicide.
Richmond homicide investigation
What they're saying:
The county sheriff's office confirmed that they were investigating a homicide on Quarry Ridge Road, close to the Grand Parkway and Mason Road.
A man has been pronounced deceased.
Residents in the area were reportedly asked to avoid the scene as the investigation continued.
Other details were not available as of 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Precinct 4 authorities say there is no threat to the community.
This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office