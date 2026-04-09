Kirby shooting: 2 shot after attempted robbery at Confessions restaurant

The Brief Two men are in critical condition after being shot during an incident at a restaurant in Upper Kirby. Police say the alleged shooter fired shots while getting beaten up after a couple of people attempted to take his chains. The suspected shooter left the scene before police arrived.



An investigation is underway after two people were shot at a nightclub in the Upper Kirby area on Wednesday night, the Houston Police Department said.

2 shot at Confessions restaurant

What we know:

Lieutenant R. Willkens was at the scene of the shooting which happened at a restaurant on Kirby Drive near Colquitt Street around 11:30 p.m.

Officers who responded to the 911 call got to the business and saw two men were shot in critical condition. One man was shot multiple times in his torso and the second victim was shot multiple times in his arms and legs.

According to Lt. Willkens, the shooting suspect had a confrontation with a couple of guys who were allegedly trying to rob him of his chains. At some point, several other people joined the fight and the group of guys appeared to be beating the victim badly.

The victim pulled a pistol out from somewhere and started shooting randomly into the crowd, hitting the two men mentioned before.

After the shooting, police say the suspected shooter left the restaurant.

What we don't know:

It is not confirmed if the two men shot were part of the group beating the victim or were trying to take the suspected shooter's chains.