Montgomery County crime: Former Chief Financial Officer charged in multi-million dollar embezzlement scheme

The Brief A former Chief Financial Officer has been arrested in connection to a multi-million embezzlement scheme, officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said. According to a release, 44-year-old Jeffre Soileau is charged with theft, a first degree felony, officials said. According to the report, in October 2025, detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Property Crimes Division began a complex financial investigation following reports of substantial embezzlement at Baywater Pipeline, headquartered in The Woodlands.



A former Chief Financial Officer has been arrested in connection to a multi-million embezzlement scheme, officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

Montgomery County: Former CFO charged in multi-million dollar embezzlement scheme

According to a release, 44-year-old Jeffre Soileau is charged with theft, a first degree felony, officials said.

(Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

According to the report, in October 2025, detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Property Crimes Division began a complex financial investigation following reports of substantial embezzlement at Baywater Pipeline, headquartered in The Woodlands.

Officials said the investigation focused on the company's recently terminated Chief Financial Officer, identified as Soileau.

Over the course of several months, officials said they meticulously reconstructed years of financial records to uncover a pattern of systemic misappropriation.

Officials said the investigation confirmed that Soileau used company funds for unauthorized personal expenses, ranging from luxury goods to high-end vacations.

Following the presentation of the findings to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was obtained for Soileau.

Soileau was placed in custody in Round Rock, where he is currently awaiting transfer back to Montgomery County to face the charges.

Officials stated detectives working white-collar fraud and theft cases spend months gathering financial data that can span years, creating a comprehensive timeline of events to trace the flow of funds through a detailed reconstruction of numbers and expense categories.

It is estimated that the total extent of the theft could be multiple millions of dollars.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing and detectives are continuing to look through financial documents and evidence to determine the full extent of the theft committed by Soileau.