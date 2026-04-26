Angelina County mother charged with abuse of a corpse for digging up newborn

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The Brief A Lufkin woman was arrested for abuse of a corpse after allegedly digging up the body of her newborn infant from a local cemetery. Authorities recovered the remains in a residential driveway after the suspect reportedly confessed and provided the location to investigators. The motive remains unclear, and the suspect is currently awaiting arraignment and the setting of her bond.



A Lufkin woman was arrested Thursday after authorities say she dug up the body of her infant child from a local cemetery and left the remains in a residential driveway.

Abuse of corpse charge

What we know:

Tamisha Cheyniece Drake, 33, was taken into custody by Angelina County Sheriff’s deputies on a charge of abuse of a corpse.

The investigation began Thursday after deputies received reports of a disturbed gravesite at Davis Memorial Gardens in the Cedar Grove area. Upon arrival, investigators discovered that the grave of a newborn infant had been unearthed. Both the infant’s body and the burial container were missing.

According to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, investigators identified Drake as the mother of the infant. During an interview with deputies, Drake reportedly admitted to digging up the body and provided the location of the remains.

Deputies later found the container with the body inside in the driveway of an unoccupied residence on North Avenue in Lufkin.

Authorities stated the infant died in early April following complications during childbirth. Colonial Mortuary of Lufkin, which had provided the original burial, assisted the Lufkin Police Department and sheriff's deputies in the recovery.

What's next:

Arraignment and bond settings for Drake are currently pending.