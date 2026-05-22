Former Magnolia ISD teacher charged with improper relationship between educator, student

The Brief A former Magnolia ISD teacher has been charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student, according to court records. Jason Maldonado, 40, was booked into jail on Thursday for the charge. Bond for Maldonado was set at $150,000 bond.



A former Magnolia ISD teacher has been charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student, according to court records.

Former Magnolia ISD teacher charged with improper relationship between educator and a student

What we know:

Jason Maldonado, 40, was booked into jail on Thursday for the charge.

According to court documents, Maldonado had several allegations of inappropriately touching a student.

The court documents stated that on multiple occasions Maldonado would have second grade students sit on his lap and hug her while she sat on his legs. One student said the incident happened more than one and that the student saw Maldonado do this to other female classmates.

According to a statement from Magnolia ISD, "Magnolia ISD is sharing an update regarding a law enforcement investigation involving a former teacher at Magnolia Parkway Elementary. On December 15, 2025, the district took action based on parent reports, the employee was placed on administrative leave, and the proper authorities were notified. The employee has since resigned. Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office notified Magnolia ISD on May 21, 2026, that it had concluded its comprehensive investigation into this matter and that the individual had been taken into custody. Throughout this time frame, Magnolia ISD continued to cooperate fully with law enforcement. The district was not at liberty to communicate this information to the public until now to avoid interfering with the ongoing law enforcement investigation.

What's next:

Bond for Maldonado was set at $150,000 bond.