The Brief The U.S. State Department has announced that Bush Intercontinental Airport has been added as an entry airport for select passengers amid the Ebola outbreak. According to a health alert issued on Friday, U.S.-bound American citizens and lawful permanent residents (LPRs) who have been present in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan within 21 days of arrival in the United States must only enter through three approved airports for enhanced screening.



The U.S. State Department has announced that Bush Intercontinental Airport has been added as an entry airport for select passengers amid the Ebola outbreak.

Bush Intercontinental Airport added as entry location for select passengers amid Ebola outbreak

What they're saying:

According to a health alert issued on Friday, U.S.-bound American citizens and lawful permanent residents (LPRs) who have been present in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan within 21 days of arrival in the United States must only enter through the following airports for enhanced screening:

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) for flights after 11:59 PM on May 21, 2026

Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) for flights after 11:59 PM on May 22, 2026

George Bush Intercontinental Airport, (IAH), Houston, for flights departing after 11:59 PM on May 26, 2026

According to the alert, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will apply enhanced public health screening at IAD in response to the Ebola outbreak. This requirement applies to all passengers, including U.S. citizens and LPRs, who were present in those countries.

What you can do:

According to the alert, there are several things a passenger can do: