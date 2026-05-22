Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport added as entry location for select passengers amid Ebola outbreak
HOUSTON - The U.S. State Department has announced that Bush Intercontinental Airport has been added as an entry airport for select passengers amid the Ebola outbreak.
Bush Intercontinental Airport added as entry location for select passengers amid Ebola outbreak
What they're saying:
According to a health alert issued on Friday, U.S.-bound American citizens and lawful permanent residents (LPRs) who have been present in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan within 21 days of arrival in the United States must only enter through the following airports for enhanced screening:
- Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) for flights after 11:59 PM on May 21, 2026
- Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) for flights after 11:59 PM on May 22, 2026
- George Bush Intercontinental Airport, (IAH), Houston, for flights departing after 11:59 PM on May 26, 2026
According to the alert, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will apply enhanced public health screening at IAD in response to the Ebola outbreak. This requirement applies to all passengers, including U.S. citizens and LPRs, who were present in those countries.
What you can do:
According to the alert, there are several things a passenger can do:
- Read the Modification of List of Designated Airports Regarding Arrival Restrictions(opens in a new tab)
- Review the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) information on what travelers need to know about returning to the United States from DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan.
- Review the Department of Homeland Security Alert on Enhanced Ebola Screening(opens in a new tab).
- Review Consular Information for Americans Regarding the Ebola Outbreak(opens in a new tab).
- If you are planning to travel to the United States, contact your airline to confirm your flight and route.
- You may also contact the State Department – Consular Affairs:Phone: 888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444
- Phone: 888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444
- Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive safety and security updates.
The Source: U.S. Department of State Health Alert