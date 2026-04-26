Kemah crime: 2 suspects arrested following pursuit

The Brief Two people were arrested following a shots-fired call that turned into a pursuit on Sunday morning, according to authorities. The Kemah Police Department said officers were called out to the intersection of Sixth Street and Bradford Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. 28-year-old Nathaniel Gemmel was charged with deadly conduct and 26-year-old Erin Cortez Anciso was charged with evading.



Two people were arrested following a shots-fired call that turned into a pursuit on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

What we know:

28-year-old Nathaniel Gemmel was charged with deadly conduct and 26-year-old Erin Cortez Anciso was charged with evading.

Erin Cortez Anciso (left) and Nathaniel Gemmel (right). (Source: Kemah Police Department)

The Kemah Police Department said officers were called out to the intersection of Sixth Street and Bradford Avenue just after 1:30 a.m.

Authorities said when they arrived, they saw a 2024 Blue Nissan Sentra leaving the area.

A traffic stop was initiated and that's when officials said the suspects fled and evaded southbound on State Highway 146.

The pursuit later ended in the 100 block of State Highway 146 with the assistance of state troopers, officials said.

Bond for both suspects was set at $15,000.