Harris County siblings, 15 and 12, reported missing since March

The Brief Siblings Jazyah Daniels, 15, and his younger sister, Lar'ry Daniels, 12, have not been seen in weeks, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Jazyah was last seen on March 3 and Lar'ry was last seen on March 19, officials say. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HCSO or Houston CrimeStoppers.



Authorities are asking for help locating two juvenile siblings who were last seen in March, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says Jazyah Daniels, 15, and his younger sister, 12-year-old Lar'ry Daniels have not been seen in weeks.

Harris County siblings reported missing

The backstory:

Jazyah was last seen on March 3 at Cypress Falls High School. Officials described him as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 103 pounds. He has black hair with brown eyes.

According to HCSO, Jazyah was reported to have been wearing a black zip-up jacket, black jogging pants, along with blue and black Nike shoes when anyone last saw him.

Jazyah Daniels (L) and Lar'ry Daniels (R)

Lar'ray was last seen on March 19 on Copper Grove Boulevard. She reportedly has a nose piercing on her right nostril. She was last seen wearing black pants, a gray t-shirt, and gray Puma tennis shoes.

The sheriff's office says the 12-year-old is around 5 feet four inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding their current whereabouts, please contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9270 or by email at hcsomissingtipline@sheriff.hctx.net or contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 and refer to Cypress Fairbanks ISD case number 26-f00728 and Harris County Sheriff's Office case number 2603-07204.