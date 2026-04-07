Missouri City police searching for missing teen

The Brief The Missouri City Police Department needs your help locating a missing teen who went missing last week. Authorities are looking for 16-year-old Corinne Polk. Corinne was last seen on April 2 on Greencourt Drive in Missouri City.



The Missouri City Police Department needs your help locating a missing teen who went missing last week.

What we know:

Authorities are looking for 16-year-old Corinne Polk.

Corinne Polk (Source: Missouri City Police Department)

Corinne was last seen on April 2 on Greencourt Drive in Missouri City.

Corinne is described as a Black female, 5' tall, 114 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Corinne was last seen wearing a royal blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants and pink slippers.

What you can do:

If you've seen Corinne or have any information on where she is, contact the Missouri City Police Department at (281) 403-8700.