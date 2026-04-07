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Missouri City police searching for missing teen

By
Published  April 7, 2026 8:42pm CDT
Missouri City
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • The Missouri City Police Department needs your help locating a missing teen who went missing last week. 
    • Authorities are looking for 16-year-old Corinne Polk. 
    • Corinne was last seen on April 2 on Greencourt Drive in Missouri City. 

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - The Missouri City Police Department needs your help locating a missing teen who went missing last week. 

What we know:

Authorities are looking for 16-year-old Corinne Polk. 

Corinne Polk (Source: Missouri City Police Department)

Corinne was last seen on April 2 on Greencourt Drive in Missouri City. 

Corinne is described as a Black female, 5' tall, 114 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. 

Corinne was last seen wearing a royal blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants and pink slippers. 

What you can do:

If you've seen Corinne or have any information on where she is, contact the Missouri City Police Department at (281) 403-8700. 

The Source: Missouri City Police Department

Missouri CityMissing PersonsNews