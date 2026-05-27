The Brief A Houston man is accused of shooting and killing his ex-lover's husband outside his home. The victim's wife had a baby with the suspect while she and the victim were separated. The suspect allegedly shot and killed the victim while the wife was picking up her child.



A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly killing his former lover's husband in east Harris County early Tuesday morning.

Harris County crime: Woman's husband shot by child's father

What we know:

Records confirm that 38-year-old Gary Davis is charged with murder for the death of 36-year-old Marlon Sanders.

Davis' bond has not been set at this time. A motion has been filed to request that his bond be denied by a judge.

(Photo courtesy of Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez)

Records say a 911 call came in about the shooting just after 12 a.m. on Tuesday. Constable deputies were dispatched to Blue Timbers Court off CE King Parkway and East Little York Road.

When authorities arrived, they found Sanders on the roadway with a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were taken, but Sanders was pronounced deceased at a hospital.

The backstory:

According to court records and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Sanders' wife dated Davis while the couple were separated. Davis' ex had his baby after she and Sanders got back together, and the couple decided to let Davis have a relationship with his now 9-month-old daughter.

Sanders' wife had brought the child to Davis days before the reported shooting so he could spend time with her. As she and Sanders were coming back to pick up the baby, records say Davis was texting his ex's phone, telling her he was "on that type of time" and threatening to not give her back their child.

The couple eventually arrived at Davis' home, and Sanders waited by their vehicle while his wife picked up the baby. Davis' mother brought the baby from inside the home, then, Sanders' wife allegedly heard Davis ask from inside, "Who you out there with?"

Documents say the woman didn't answer and walked away with the baby when Davis came out of the home with a gun. Davis allegedly ran to Sanders' truck and shot at him twice before getting into a different vehicle and driving off.

Allegedly, Davis then called his ex, but hung up when she gave the phone to a deputy at the scene. He then tried to call her from other numbers, but she didn't answer.

What we don't know:

There are no details available about how Davis was located by authorities.

What's next:

Davis is set to appear in court on Thursday.