The Brief Michael Flores, 23, is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing his mother, 50-year-old Jana Flores, at a home on Beeson Road. The suspect fled the scene, crashed his vehicle nearby, and resisted deputies before being subdued with non-lethal weapons. Flores was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation and will be booked in Montgomery County Jail after he is released.



Montgomery County officials are investigating the murder of a woman early Monday morning and have arrested her son as a suspect.

Son charged with mom's murder

What we know:

Captain Alms with the the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says officials received a 911 call around 5:20 a.m. from a home on Beeson Road. The caller reported a family member was threatening people inside the house with a firearm.

Deputies received another call stating the suspect possibly fired a shot at the home while they were on the way to the home.

Courtesy of Scott Engle

MCSO deputies learned the suspect, 23-year-old Michael Flores, had left the home and crashed his vehicle. Authorities say he resisted arrest and engaged in a physical altercation with the responding deputies.

When deputies arrived at the Beeson Road home, they found 50-year-old Jana Flores dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials used non-lethal weapons to finally gain compliance and take him into custody. No deputies were injured during the struggle.

Flores was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation. He will be booked into the Montgomery County Jail and charged with murder.

Two family members were inside the home at the time.

What we don't know:

Detectives have not yet released a possible motive behind the shooting.