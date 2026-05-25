Montgomery County man charged with murder in mother's shooting death
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Montgomery County officials are investigating the murder of a woman early Monday morning and have arrested her son as a suspect.
Son charged with mom's murder
What we know:
Captain Alms with the the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says officials received a 911 call around 5:20 a.m. from a home on Beeson Road. The caller reported a family member was threatening people inside the house with a firearm.
Deputies received another call stating the suspect possibly fired a shot at the home while they were on the way to the home.
Courtesy of Scott Engle
MCSO deputies learned the suspect, 23-year-old Michael Flores, had left the home and crashed his vehicle. Authorities say he resisted arrest and engaged in a physical altercation with the responding deputies.
When deputies arrived at the Beeson Road home, they found 50-year-old Jana Flores dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Officials used non-lethal weapons to finally gain compliance and take him into custody. No deputies were injured during the struggle.
Flores was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation. He will be booked into the Montgomery County Jail and charged with murder.
Two family members were inside the home at the time.
What we don't know:
Detectives have not yet released a possible motive behind the shooting.
The Source: Information from this article was gathered from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.