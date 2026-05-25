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Montgomery County man charged with murder in mother's shooting death

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Published  May 25, 2026 12:19 PM CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
VIDEO: Mother murdered on Beeson Road

VIDEO: Mother murdered on Beeson Road

Montgomery County authorities give a press conference with details on the deadly shooting of a woman on Beeson Road. Officials say Michael Flores, 23, the son of the victim, was arrested.

The Brief

    • Michael Flores, 23, is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing his mother, 50-year-old Jana Flores, at a home on Beeson Road.
    • The suspect fled the scene, crashed his vehicle nearby, and resisted deputies before being subdued with non-lethal weapons.
    • Flores was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation and will be booked in Montgomery County Jail after he is released.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Montgomery County officials are investigating the murder of a woman early Monday morning and have arrested her son as a suspect.

Son charged with mom's murder

What we know:

Captain Alms with the the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says officials received a 911 call around 5:20 a.m. from a home on Beeson Road. The caller reported a family member was threatening people inside the house with a firearm.

Deputies received another call stating the suspect possibly fired a shot at the home while they were on the way to the home.

Courtesy of Scott Engle

MCSO deputies learned the suspect, 23-year-old Michael Flores, had left the home and crashed his vehicle. Authorities say he resisted arrest and engaged in a physical altercation with the responding deputies.

When deputies arrived at the Beeson Road home, they found 50-year-old Jana Flores dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials used non-lethal weapons to finally gain compliance and take him into custody. No deputies were injured during the struggle.

Flores was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation. He will be booked into the Montgomery County Jail and charged with murder.

Two family members were inside the home at the time.

What we don't know:

Detectives have not yet released a possible motive behind the shooting.

The Source: Information from this article was gathered from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Crime and Public SafetyMontgomery County Sheriff's OfficeMontgomery County