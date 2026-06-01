Brazoria County deputy involved in deadly shooting of driver in Lake Jackson

A Brazoria County sheriff's deputy was placed on leave after their involvement in a deadly shooting in Lake Jackson early Monday morning.

The sheriff's office reported the incident began as a traffic stop near FM 2004 and This Way Street around 12:09 a.m.

Police chase ends in shooting

What we know:

According to officials, the vehicle did not stop and led the deputy on a brief chase. It came to an end when the vehicle went inside the attached garage of a home on Indian Warrior Trail, officials said.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The sheriff's deputy shot and injured the driver after he made contact with them. The sheriff's office says the driver was taken to a local hospital and reported dead.

In accordance with Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office policy, the involved deputy will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Texas Rangers will be assisting the investigation along with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver is unknown.

Officials did nto say what the initial traffic stop was for.