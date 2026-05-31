HTX Soccer reveals what fans can expect from the FIFA World Cup in Houston

The Brief Houston will host seven FIFA World Cup matches, bringing an unprecedented level of global passion and traveling supporters to the city. Key on-field storylines include Lionel Messi's title defense, Cristiano Ronaldo's pursuit of a trophy, and high expectations for the U.S. team. The tournament features an expanded 48-team format, allowing fans from traditionally non-qualifying nations to experience the event.



As Houston prepares to host seven FIFA World Cup matches, one of the city's most experienced soccer voices believes fans are about to witness an event unlike anything the United States has seen before.

Global icons, new formats

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the World Cup trophy at the end of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Get Expand

What we know:

Randy Evans, technical director of HTX Soccer and a youth soccer coach with more than 35 years of experience, said the tournament's biggest storylines range from the final World Cup appearances of global superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the potential impact of the expanded 48-team format.

He also talked about expectations involving the U.S. Men's National Team.

"The level of passion and energy that you're going to see from people who are going to flood the states from all over to support their team is going to be extraordinary," Evans said.

Big picture view:

Among the on-field storylines, Evans pointed first to Argentina's Messi, who is seeking a second consecutive World Cup title after leading his country to the championship in 2022.

"Is there enough magic left in that left foot of his to win back-to-back titles for Argentina?" Evans said.

He also highlighted Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, the sport's all-time leading goalscorer, and his partnership with midfielder Bruno Fernandes as Portugal chases its first World Cup title.

Other contenders include France, led by Kylian Mbappé, who is looking to return his country to the top after a runner-up finish in the previous tournament, and England, which is seeking its first World Cup championship since 1966.

High expectations for Team USA

Tyler Adams of USA and DeAndre Yedlin of USA look dejected after their team's elimination from the tournament during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Expand

What they're saying:

Evans is particularly interested in how the United States performs on home soil.

"We've got a really good group," Evans said. "We'd be expected to get out of the group."

He said advancing beyond the Round of 16 would represent a successful tournament for the Americans, while a quarterfinal appearance would exceed many expectations.

Off the field, Evans believes fans will be struck by the atmosphere created by traveling supporters from around the world.

A festival in the streets of Houston

Dig deeper:

One example, he said, is a planned march by Dutch supporters before a Houston match, which could bring thousands of fans dressed in the Netherlands' signature orange through the city streets.

"That's just one example of hundreds that you're going to see across the states," Evans said.

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The veteran coach also supports FIFA's decision to expand the tournament from 32 to 48 teams, a move that initially drew criticism from some soccer observers.

"I thought it would kind of be watered down," Evans said. "But what it is going to do for those countries that make the World Cup that wouldn't have otherwise made it, for their fans, is kind of extraordinary."

What's next:

Evans pointed to Scotland's qualification as an example, noting that families who may never have had the chance to attend a World Cup can now create lifelong memories supporting their national team.

For Houston-area residents, Evans said the best way to understand the significance of the World Cup is to experience it firsthand.

"If you have not been to a World Cup game, that's the number one thing you've got to do," he said. "There's no way to explain the environment."

Houston's World Cup schedule, combined with FIFA Fan Festival activities and numerous watch parties across the city, will give fans multiple opportunities to take part in what Evans expects will be a landmark moment for soccer in the United States.