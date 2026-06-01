Texas could see its first big Saharan dust plume of the season this week

The Brief Dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa is set to arrive in Texas later this week. This type of dust is common in Texas during the month of June. Saharan dust can create vivid sunrises and sunsets, as well as impact air quality.



The first big plume of Saharan dust is set to arrive in Texas later this week.

What we know:

Computer forecast models show a batch of dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa will move into the Lone Star State sometime Friday and exit by late Monday.

Models show the progression of a Saharan dust plume this weekend. (FOX Weather)

Big picture view:

June is generally the most common time of the year for Saharan dust in Texas. That’s usually when high heat in the desert lifts tons of dust into the atmosphere. Air currents carry the dirt particles across the Atlantic and deposit them in the Western Hemisphere.

When dust is present, skies take on a hazy, milky look during the day. It can also create vivid sunrises and sunsets, as well as impact air quality.

If rain falls through the dust, it can create so-called "blood rain" – a dirty mess left behind on cars and other surfaces after the raindrops evaporate.

Dig deeper:

One plus of Saharan dust is that the air carrying it is extremely dry, which helps quash the development of tropical systems.