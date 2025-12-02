Bird flu confirmed in Galveston County

The Brief Local birds in Galveston County tested positive for bird flu. No people have tested positive, but eight are being treated with Tamiflu. Anyone who finds a dead or sick bird or small animal is asked to call the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.



Galveston County health officials are warning the public not to touch dead birds after cases of avian influenza were confirmed locally.

Bird flu confirmed

According to the Galveston County Health District, testing in local birds confirmed H5 bird flu, which is "presumptively positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza."

By the numbers:

Health officials say 27 dead birds have been reported. Six of them were sent to the University of Texas Medical Branch for further diagnostic testing and confirmation.

Ten people who had direct contact with the infected birds have been evaluated. Those with symptoms were tested and were negative for influenza, officials say. Eight people are taking Tamiflu as post-exposure prophylaxis.

Big picture view:

The health district says there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission at this time, and the risk to the public remains low.

Cat owners warned to watch outdoor pets

Dig deeper:

The health district says outdoor cats that hunt or scavenge birds could be at a higher risk for exposure to bird flu if they come in contact with sick or dead animals. Indoor cats are at lower risk. They are asking cat owners to be cautious and look for the following symptoms:

Sudden or unusual lethargy

Loss of appetite

Fever

Difficulty breathing or rapid breathing

Eye or nasal discharge

Neurological symptoms like stumbling, tremors, disorientation

Sudden death

What you can do:

If a cat shows these symptoms, especially if it may have been exposed to wild birds, the cat should be taken to the vet immediately.

What the public should know

If you find a dead bird or small mammal, you should not touch or move it. Those in Galveston County are asked to call the Galveston County Animal Resource Center at (409)948-2485 to report the location and type of animal.

What's next:

The Galveston County Health District says they are working closely with UTMB, the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas Parks and Wildlife and local partners to monitor the situation and implement appropriate public health measures.