Rosenberg man charged with sexually assaulting 2 teens
ROSENBERG, Texas - A Rosenberg man is set to face a judge at a Fort Bend County court in December after allegedly sexually assaulting two underage teens back in June.
Felony assault charges
The backstory:
According to court documents, Darryl Kaye Humphrey Jr is facing three felony charges in relation to the alleged assault. These include two Sexual Perform Child Employ Induce/Authorize charges and an Indecency w/ Child Sexual Contact charge.
Dismissed prostitution charge
Newest Information:
After looking into other departments in the area, Fox 26 found that Humphrey was facing a prostitution charge in Harris County just two months after the alleged assault occurred.
Harris County court documents show that Humphrey was able to have the charge dismissed after taking a ‘John’s class.'
Safety concerns and defense
What they're saying:
Residents in the community told Fox 26 they had seen upwards of 20 children outside the building at points.
"There’s a lot of children out here, a lot of children walking to schools," Resident Cassandra Hooks said. "This makes me very concerned, we have school age children here. I’m surprised, I mean we were a little suspicious that it was changing from one business to another."
Meanwhile, one woman who visited the shelter said she did not believe the allegations.
"They've been on me since I was a little girl," visitor Francheska Ketchum said. "Their family has taken me and done things with me. Fed me, you know, taking me to places. Darryl. He's been there for me as a big brother, teaching me how to throw a football."
Darryl Kaye Humphrey's Fort Bend Co Mugshot
"I know the family personally," Ketchum said. "I know the reason why they started this, you know, before these facilities even came about. They've been helping kids. From girls to boys. You know what I'm saying? They dedicate themselves to this. They thrive on doing this. They love seeing kids reach their highest potential."
The Source: Rosenberg Police Department, Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, and Harris County Sheriff's Office.