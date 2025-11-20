The Brief Deputy Terrance Green is being commended for pulling a woman back from the edge of an overpass in Fort Bend County. Constable Chad Norvell said, "True heroism isn’t loud — it’s the calm voice, the steady hand, and the compassion that pulls someone back from the edge." If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



The Fort Bend County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office is commending a deputy for helping a woman in mental crisis who appeared poised to jump from an overpass.

The backstory:

According to the constable’s office, a report of a woman on top of the overpass came in around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near SH 99 and FM 1093.

When Deputy Terrance Greene arrived, he found her with one leg over the rail. He was able to stop her and wait for the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Crisis Intervention Team to arrive.

What they're saying:

Constable Chad Norvell said, "True heroism isn’t loud — it’s the calm voice, the steady hand, and the compassion that pulls someone back from the edge. Deputy Greene showed exactly that. Very well done."

How to get help

What you can do:

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE for more on the 988 Lifeline.