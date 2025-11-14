Former NBA player Patrick Beverley arrested in Texas

The Brief Former NBA player Patrick Beverley was arrested in Fort Bend County, Texas, according to court records. Records state Beverley is charged with assault family violence/household impending breath, which is a third-degree felony. It's unclear what led up to the incident occurring.



Former NBA player Patrick Beverley was arrested Friday in Fort Bend County, Texas, according to court records.

What we know:

Records state Beverley is charged with assault family violence/household impending breath, which is a third-degree felony.

Bond for Beverley was set at $40,000.

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 01: Patrick Beverley #2 of the Houston Rockets looks on from the bench against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA basketball game at ORACLE Arena on December 1, 2016 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly ack Expand

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the incident occurring.

Beverley's NBA history:

Patrick Beverley is a well-known player with stints on the court with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, and most recently the Milwaukee Bucks.

Beverley was a second round draft pick in 2009.