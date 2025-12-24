Grand Parkway wrong-way crash suspect identified, charged with intoxication manslaughter

The Brief Majesti Faith Lee, 27, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter enhanced to a first-degree felony and one count of intoxication assault for her alleged role in the deadly wrong-way crash on Grand Parkway. A three-year-old survived the car crash and was taken to a hospital. Three other family members were killed in the crash.



The woman suspected in the deadly wrong-way crash of three family members on Grand Parkway, that also critically injured a child, has been placed in custody.

Suspect in Grand Parkway wrong-way crash charged

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office announced Majesti Faith Lee, 27, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter enhanced to a first-degree felony and one count of intoxication assault. Her bond has been set to $1.05 million.

Majesti Faith Lee (Courtesy of Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office)

Victims in Grand Parkway crash identified

What we know:

On Saturday, deputies responded to a crash around 2 a.m on SH-99 near FM 1464.

A family of four was driving north toward West Airport Boulevard when they were hit by a vehicle that was allegedly going south in the northbound lanes.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office say 27-year-old Lizbeth Rodriguez Contreras and 5-year-old Camila Pena died at the scene. Diego Pena Jr., 26, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A three-year-old boy in the vehicle and the alleged wrong-way driver were also hospitalized for their injuries. Authorities say both are expected to recover.

Investigators determined alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities are not naming the surviving victim.