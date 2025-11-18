Affidavit reveals details of former NBA player Patrick Beverley's arrest

article

The Brief Former NBA player Patrick Beverley was arrested last week in Fort Bend County on a charge of assault family violence/household impending breathing. According to court documents, he grabbed his sister by the neck and picked her up off the ground. His attorney says, in part, "I have every expectation that when all the facts are in, Patrick will be cleared of these charges."



Court documents reveal more details about the arrest of former NBA player Patrick Beverley in Fort Bend County last week.

Details of the allegations

Records state Beverley is charged with assault family violence/household impending breath, which is a third-degree felony.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Beverley was arrested in Rosharon around 3:50 a.m. Friday after "a situation transpired between family members leading to a family violence incident."

Dig deeper:

The probable cause affidavit obtained by FOX 26 this week outlines the allegations against Beverley.

According to the court document, the incident transpired after Beverley’s sister snuck out of the house to meet her boyfriend.

When she got home, her mother told her to call her boyfriend over, and the mom also called Beverley over, the affidavit claims.

According to the document, Beverley allegedly grabbed his sister by the neck, picked her up off the ground and squeezed her neck for 20 to 30 seconds. She also claimed that Beverley punched her in the eye, the document states.

The other side:

Beverley’s attorney, Letita Quinones-Hollins, said in a statement, "I understand that the affidavit contains some negative details; however, remember that it is only one side of the story - given at a time when emotions were high. As I’ve said before, we don’t believe that the description in that affidavit is accurate, nor is it complete. Patrick is not a violent man and was not violent that night. In fact, he was very respectful with the authorities that night and encouraged others to do the same. He is the provider and protector of his family, including his little sister and his mom. He has always looked out for their wellbeing and will continue to do so. I have every expectation that when all the facts are in, Patrick will be cleared of these charges. Until then, I can only ask that everyone keep an open mind and not rush to judgment. Please remember this is America and in our society, Patrick is innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law."

Who is Patrick Beverly?

The backstory:

Patrick Beverley is a well-known player with stints on the court with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, and most recently the Milwaukee Bucks.

Beverley was a second-round draft pick in 2009.