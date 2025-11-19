Seven accused of stealing electricity, water from Houston building, records show

The Brief Seven people were charged for allegedly stealing power and/or water from a building on Houston's West Bellfort Avenue. Records say some suspects installed their personal power lines to the building's lines, and they allegedly hooked a hose to the building's water supply. Centerpoint Energy confirms that they are aware of this incident.



Seven people have been charged and accused of stealing power and/or water from a Houston building.

Houston crime: Seven accused of stealing energy

What we know:

Harris County court records confirm the following suspects have been charged with Criminal Mischief / Interruption of Public Services:

Nicole Arbuckle Sean Keese Taylor Lewis John Nash Paul Simmons Ashley Miranda Korry Smith

Some of the suspects are accused of stealing either power or water from a building on West Belfort Avenue. Some are accused of stealing both.

Records claim some of the suspects had cut electricity from the building by installing their own power lines onto the building's lines and onto each other's lines.

A water meter was also allegedly removed, and a hose was connected to the water supply.

So far, records show three suspects are in Harris County custody on a $10,000 bond.

What we don't know:

Bond amounts are not available for all suspects.

Records do not specify how much money was lost as a result of the alleged mischief. Each suspect's charge says the mischief costed less than $30,000.

CenterPoint statement

What they're saying:

We're aware of the situation and defer to law enforcement on the details about the case. The equipment tampered with belongs to CenterPoint Energy. Tampering with any electrical equipment can pose serious risks to the public. We encourage customers to report any dangerous or illegal activity to law enforcement.