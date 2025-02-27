The Brief Rodeo costs can add up quickly for a family, but there are ways to save. We share tips like discounted admission days, where to find deals and other important information.



There are so many fun things to do at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: concerts, rodeo, games, Bar-B-Que. But costs can add up fast for a family. So we threw a lasso around ways to corral some savings.

Check the Houston Rodeo app for deals

The first thing you want to do is download the free Houston Rodeo app. It not only has schedules and directions, it has the low down on deals.

The free Houston Rodeo app is where you can buy Half-Price Carnival Packs, Carnival Food Cards, and Grounds Season Passes, valid during the World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. But don't meander. Half-Price Carnival Pack sales end March 1.

Wednesday admission deals

Wednesdays are worth their weight in beans with free admission to NRG park to everyone before noon on Community Day March 12. Military members and their families are free on Armed Forces Day, March 5. First Responders and their families get their free day on March 10. And Family Wednesdays will be on March 5 and 19, when seasoned cowboys and cowgirls ages 60 and up, and junior wranglers 12 and under get in free. There are also discounted rides, games, and food.

Concert tickets and grounds tickets

You can buy concert tickets starting at $25 green backs, just four more than a Grounds ticket. But you'll see both a concert and the grounds.

Or just buy that $21 Grounds ticket and enjoy free live music at the Champion Wine Garden and The Hideout.

Planning to attend multiple days? Save with a $57 Grounds Season Pass. Rodeo and concert tickets are sold separately.

You can also check out sites like Vivid Seats and Seat Geek for some deals.

Parking and getting to the rodeo

Parking is $25 a wagon, so consider carpooling with friends or family. You can be dropped off by someone or a ride-share at the East-End of Yellow Lot 35. Or take MetroRail for $1.25 each way. Buckeroos 5 and under are free.

Save on snacks

And you can bring your own grub into NRG park, but not into the stadium.

Low-cost merch

For some low-cost merch, shop Rodeo Last Call for closeout Rodeo merchandise, including T-shirts, hats, koozies, and souvenirs from previous years.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2025

This year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo begins March 4 and runs through March 23. The Houston tradition features rodeo and livestock events, a carnival, creative foods, live music, family-friendly fun and more.

